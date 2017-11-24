Get Ready for the Cuddliest Black Friday in Town!
ASAP will be holding the Best Black Friday SALE in town!
On November 24th, any black (or partially black) adult cat will be FREE!
PLUS!
• Adult cats of all colors will be 1/2 off
• Kittens are 2-for-1
In addition, ASAP will be holding a YARD SALE in the parking lot with proceeds benefiting all our cats and kittens. Be sure to swing by and do some early holiday shopping!!
Don't miss our door-bustin' Saturday Specials on November 25:
• 10 AM - 12 PM - FREE adoptions for adult cats & 2-for-1 kittens
• 12 PM - 2 PM - 50% off adult cat adoptions
• 2 PM - 4 PM - 25% off adult cat adoptions
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: ASAP
- Starts: November 24, 2017 10:00am
- Location: 5473 Overpass Road
- Website: http://www.asapcats.org/
