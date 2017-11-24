Calendar » Get Ready for the Cuddliest Black Friday in Town!

November 24, 2017 from 10:00am

ASAP will be holding the Best Black Friday SALE in town!

On November 24th, any black (or partially black) adult cat will be FREE!

PLUS!

• Adult cats of all colors will be 1/2 off

• Kittens are 2-for-1

In addition, ASAP will be holding a YARD SALE in the parking lot with proceeds benefiting all our cats and kittens. Be sure to swing by and do some early holiday shopping!!

Don't miss our door-bustin' Saturday Specials on November 25:

• 10 AM - 12 PM - FREE adoptions for adult cats & 2-for-1 kittens

• 12 PM - 2 PM - 50% off adult cat adoptions

• 2 PM - 4 PM - 25% off adult cat adoptions