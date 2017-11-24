Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 7:58 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Get Ready for the Cuddliest Black Friday in Town!

November 24, 2017 from 10:00am

ASAP will be holding the Best Black Friday SALE in town!

On November 24th, any black (or partially black) adult cat will be FREE!

PLUS!
• Adult cats of all colors will be 1/2 off
• Kittens are 2-for-1

In addition, ASAP will be holding a YARD SALE in the parking lot with proceeds benefiting all our cats and kittens. Be sure to swing by and do some early holiday shopping!!

Don't miss our door-bustin' Saturday Specials on November 25:
• 10 AM - 12 PM - FREE adoptions for adult cats & 2-for-1 kittens
• 12 PM - 2 PM - 50% off adult cat adoptions
• 2 PM - 4 PM - 25% off adult cat adoptions

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: ASAP
  • Starts: November 24, 2017 10:00am
  • Location: 5473 Overpass Road
  • Website: http://www.asapcats.org/
  • Sponsors: ASAP
 
 
 