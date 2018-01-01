Calendar » Get Your Glam On! Interactive Kids Learning Event Hosted and Taught By Andrea Ridgell

February 15, 2015 from 10:00am - 12:00pm - 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Come Get Your Glam On with Glop & Glam’s founder Andrea Ridgell!

Join us for an event unlike any other!

An amazing experience for Moms & Daughters, Friends or Anyone interested in styling their hair!

A Fun-filled, Hands-on learning experience that makes styling your hair at home exciting and easy!

Teaching your kids the styles they have always wanted to wear!

Join Andrea Ridgell, mother of 2, working hair stylist, salon owner and founder of Glop & Glam Hair Products, in an incredibly fun, 2hr event that will teach your kids (and you) how to do their favorite hairstyles at home!

1) Start by teaching your kids the importance and essentials of maintaining healthy hair

2) Your kids will learn how to style their favorite hairstyles including the hottest braids and buns from waterfall braids to crown braids to ballerina buns and top-knots with hands-on instruction from Celebrity Hair Stylist, Andrea and her team.

3) A breakout session for kids to implement what they learn with one-on-one instruction and guidance from Andrea

Each attendee will be provided with everything they need to participate in the class including samples of Glop & Glam Vanilla Styling Cream and a 2oz Creamsicle – All you need to do is show-up, learn and have fun!

LOCATION

FESS PARKER DOUBLE TREE | 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara

March 15, 2015 Two Sessions To Choose From: 10-12pm or 2-4pm

Seating is limited

Get your tickets at www.glopandglam.com/tickets

1 ticket $30/ea

2 tickets $25/ea

3 tickets + $20/ea

Please No children Under 6 years old.

Please call 866 4031137 or email [email protected] with any questions!

Glop & Glam can be found locally at

Chicken Little

Kids Cuts

Dani Boy Kids

Skin Deep

Mishay Salon & Spa