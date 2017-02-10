Calendar » getSTARTED with Santa Barbara’s Incubators, Accelerators, & Workspaces

February 10, 2017 from 2:30PM - 4:30PM

SBCC Scheinfeld Center

Join the Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation’s 2017 getSTARTED panel discussion and networking reception to learn how our local startup incubators, accelerators, and workspaces can help your startup succeed. This free event is open to all aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators, RSVP required.

Industry panelists include: Julie Samson, Executive Director of the Scheinfeld Center of Entrepreneurship & Innovation; Dave Adornetto, Executive Director of Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet and G2 Accelerator; Kyle Ashby, Executive Director of StartupSB and co-founder of The Sandbox; Michael Holliday, founder of SYNERGY Business & Technology Center; Diana Pereira co-founder of Impact Hub; Chis Puglisi, co-founder and CEO of the Tech Haus; and Pam Tanase, co-founder of Workzones.

A networking reception with refreshments will be included.

Date: Friday, February 10, 2017

Time: 2:30-4:30PM

Location: Fe Bland Forum (BC Building) West Campus 721 Cliff Drive Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Cost: Free, but RSVP is required as seating is limited.

RSVP REQUIRED: https://scheinfeldcenter-getstarted.eventbrite.com

Questions about the event can be directed to Scheinfeld Center Director Julie Samson by emailing [email protected]