“Getting the Callback” Workshop

April 14, 2012 from 2:00 p.m.

Hosted by Elements Theatre Collective and Out of the Box Theatre Company, this workshop will focus on familiarizing participants with the business of theatre and providing information to help you prepare yourselves as savvy, self-employed performers. This workshop will cover all of the behind-the-scenes work required for an actor, helping you to identify: * Types of theatre auditions and appropriate material for those auditions * Types and type casting in theatre auditions * Headshots and resumes * Important players you will encounter at auditions * Benefits of signing with an agent or manager *Production contracts *Unions: rules and regulations. To be Equity or not to be. *Business strategies to market yourselves before and after auditions *Networking strategies WHEN: Saturday, April 14th 2-4pm WHERE: Anacapa School FEE: $15 $10 for Elements Theatre Collective members. To register, please email Samantha at [email protected] This April 14th workshop is designed to help prepare you for the world of performing arts that happens outside of the audition room... and also, for the finale of our workshop series, Santa Barbara's first ever General Auditions, which will be held in May. The workshop is a part of Elements Theatre Collective and Out of the Box Theatre Company’s joint effort to explore a variety of theatre audition situations in a workshop setting, pooling our knowledge and experience to offer practical insight as we focus with you on basic skills that will make auditioning a breeze.