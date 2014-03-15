Calendar » Getting to Know American Muslims and their Faith

March 15, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Afaf Turjoman will be the principal speaker. She was born in Saudi Arabia and moved to Santa Barbara in 1977. She attended UCSB where she received her Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees in English Literature. She is married and has four children who were born and raised in Santa Barbara. She is an eight year board member of the Islamic Society of Santa Barbara, and a former board member of the Interfaith Initiative of Santa Barbara County. For many years Afaf has been involved with interfaith work in our community and is active in promoting a better understanding of Islam and its teaching. Currently she works at Santa Barbara City College Continuing Education Division.



Afaf will be joined by her two daughters, Dalia Khan and Sara Khan.

