Calendar » GHANA’S PUPPETEER: J.C. ABBEY & HIS TROUPE

March 8, 2016 from 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM



Tuesday, March 8, 2016 - 5:30pm - 8:00pm

Pollock Theater, UCSB

Film Details:

Screening format: DVD - 55 Minutes (2016)

Country of Origin - Ghana

Languages Spoken - English, Ga, Twi, Ewe, and Fante

Film Directed by - Anyaa Arts Kollektif

The event is FREE, but a reservation is recommended in order to guarantee a seat.

J.C. ABBEY, Ghana’s Puppeteer documents an exceptional fifty-year artistic career, from Accra’s streets to Ghana’s villages to international TV. In fifteen delightful puppet shows, interwoven with commentary, Mr. Abbey is joined by Anyaa Arts Kollektif musicians Nii Noi Nortey and Nii Otoo Annan and filmmakers Nii Yemo Nunu and Steven Feld to chronicle Ghana's music since its independence in 1957. The marionette performances feature traditional ethnic dances and animal stories, as well as the various musical genres of highlife, Afro-jazz, Afro-rock, reggae, and contemporary hiplife pop.

The film is presented by renowned ethnomusicologist Professor Steven Feld who is joined by UCSB Professor of History Stephan Miescher and Professor of Music David Novak for a discussion after the screening.

This event is sponsored by the Carsey-Wolf Center, and organized by the African Studies Research Focus Group (RFG) and the Center for the Interdisciplinary Study of Music (CISM) at UCSB. It is supported by the Departments of Film and Media Studies, History, Music, and Theater and Dance.