Calendar » GIANT RUMMAGE SALE

April 28, 2018 from 8:00am - 3:00pm

Estate quality furniture & home decor; electronics; toys & games; clothing & accessories for adults & children-current & vintage, brand new & gently used; bed & bath linens; housewares, kitchen & dining supplies; entertainmet-books, music, & DVD's; sports & outdoor gear; hardware & power tools; our popular Treasure Room; and so much more!

Come early for the best selection!

First Congregational Church

2101 State Street at Padre

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

8AM-3PM