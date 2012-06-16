Giddy Up to Camp Whittier~Dinner Dance
This exciting event is being held in conjunction with the Camp Whittier Scholarship Campaign. We launched this campaign to raise needed funds to assist Santa Barbara County youth to receive partial & full scholarships to attend summer camp and other outdoor education programs at Camp Whittier. We will be dancing to The Tim Buley Band while enjoying local wine, beer & appetizers and following; a fantastic gourmet dinner will be served, prepared by our own executive chef "Fabio".
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Campwhittier
- Starts: June 16, 2012 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
- Price: 100.00 per person. Donations or Sponsors welcome!
- Location: Camp Whittier Santa Barbara
- Website: http://campwhittier.org/pages/Giddy%20up%20to%20Camp%20Whittier.htm