Calendar » Giddy Up to Camp Whittier~Dinner Dance

June 16, 2012 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

This exciting event is being held in conjunction with the Camp Whittier Scholarship Campaign. We launched this campaign to raise needed funds to assist Santa Barbara County youth to receive partial & full scholarships to attend summer camp and other outdoor education programs at Camp Whittier. We will be dancing to The Tim Buley Band while enjoying local wine, beer & appetizers and following; a fantastic gourmet dinner will be served, prepared by our own executive chef "Fabio".