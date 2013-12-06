Gifts of Winter
The CLU Choral Ensembles and
University Symphony combine forces
to present the annual Christmas Festival
Concerts. Welcome the holiday
season with this special musical gift,
featuring a narrated performance of
Christmas music guaranteed to put
you in the holiday mood.
As always, the program for this longest-running annual event will include delightful lesser
known carols as well as familiar favorites performed by the CLU choirs. The University
Symphony will perform Vivaldi’s Concerto No. 4 in F minor, Op. 8, RV 297, “L’inverno” (Winter),
featuring senior music major Antonio Foreman, violin soloist. Wyant Morton and Daniel
Geeting conduct.
This is always a popular concert, so arrive early for the best seating and convenient parking.
Donations accepted. For more information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or
visit www.callutheran.edu/music.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: [email protected]
- Starts: December 6, 2013 8:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Samuelson Chapel California Lutheran University