Calendar » Gifts of Winter

December 6, 2013 from 8:00pm

The CLU Choral Ensembles and

University Symphony combine forces

to present the annual Christmas Festival

Concerts. Welcome the holiday

season with this special musical gift,

featuring a narrated performance of

Christmas music guaranteed to put

you in the holiday mood.

As always, the program for this longest-running annual event will include delightful lesser

known carols as well as familiar favorites performed by the CLU choirs. The University

Symphony will perform Vivaldi’s Concerto No. 4 in F minor, Op. 8, RV 297, “L’inverno” (Winter),

featuring senior music major Antonio Foreman, violin soloist. Wyant Morton and Daniel

Geeting conduct.

This is always a popular concert, so arrive early for the best seating and convenient parking.

Donations accepted. For more information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or

visit www.callutheran.edu/music.