Calendar » Gil Shaham

March 31, 2015 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3092 or (805) 893-3535

Gil Shaham

Bach Six Solos for Violin

with original films by David Michalek

Tue, Mar 31, 7:00 PM, Granada Theatre



“Go-for-broke passion is a hallmark of his playing – as are his silvery tone, spot-on intonation and meticulously molded phrasing.” The Washington Post



Bach’s towering masterpieces, touchstones for violinists across the ages, inspire a new multimedia event to refresh the soul. The Sei solo (“six alone”), as Bach labeled his set of three sonatas and three partitas for solo violin, are iconic landmarks of European culture, not just the violin repertory. They opened new worlds of expressive and technical possibilities. One of the foremost violinists of our time, Gil Shaham, the winner of multiple Grammy Awards and other prizes, plays the complete six in an exciting live recital to a video production by David Michalek.



UCSB Arts & Lectures is a co-commissioner of Gil Shaham Bach Six Solos with original films by David Michalek