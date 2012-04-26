Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 1:28 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 

Girl In A Coma in Concert

April 26, 2012 from 8:00pm
Music Performance/MCC Theater The San Antonio trio has left a permanent tattoo on the hearts of thousands with their piercing songs and nuclear performances. A mix of punk, tejano, rockabilly, classic rock and roll, rancheras, indie rock, and ballads, their sound can only be described as Girl In A Coma. Tickets . Contact the A.S Ticket Office at 805-893-2064. Limited seating.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
  • Starts: April 26, 2012 8:00pm
  • Price: $5 UCSB students/$15 general
  • Location: UCSB Multicultural Center Theater
  • Website: https://www.mcc.sa.ucsb.edu
 
 
 