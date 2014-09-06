Calendar » Girl Scout New Year Kick Off Party

September 6, 2014 from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Girl Scouts Kick off a New Year

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Join us at this free event to get the new Girl Scout year started. There will be activities, refreshments, giveaways, and fun! Learn about the Girl Scout program and how you can join in the fun.

COME TO VENTURA or SANTA MARIA

Fun activities for girls (learn about new programs/events)

Light refreshments

Hands-on look at Do-It-Yourself Program Kits

Purchase GS supplies for the upcoming year (only in Ventura & Castroville); get to spin price wheel with minimum $20 purchase

Sign-up for the new Girl Scout year, hands-on assistance with online registration

Location: Santa Maria

705 East Main St Suite 205

Santa Maria CA 93454

Location: Ventura

1500 Palma Drive, Suite 110

Ventura, CA 93003