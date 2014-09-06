Monday, June 25 , 2018, 9:48 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Girl Scout New Year Kick Off Party

September 6, 2014 from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Girl Scouts Kick off a New Year

 SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

 Join us at this free event to get the new Girl Scout year started.  There will be activities, refreshments, giveaways, and fun! Learn about the Girl Scout program and how you can join in the fun.

COME TO VENTURA or SANTA MARIA 

  • Fun activities for girls (learn about new programs/events)
  • Light refreshments
  • Hands-on look at Do-It-Yourself Program Kits
  • Purchase GS supplies for the upcoming year (only in Ventura & Castroville); get to spin price wheel with minimum $20 purchase
  • Sign-up for the new Girl Scout year, hands-on assistance with online registration 

Location: Santa Maria
 705 East Main St Suite 205
 Santa Maria CA 93454  

Location: Ventura
 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 110
  Ventura, CA 93003  

 

