Girl Scout New Year Kick Off Party
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Join us at this free event to get the new Girl Scout year started. There will be activities, refreshments, giveaways, and fun! Learn about the Girl Scout program and how you can join in the fun.
COME TO VENTURA or SANTA MARIA
- Fun activities for girls (learn about new programs/events)
- Light refreshments
- Hands-on look at Do-It-Yourself Program Kits
- Purchase GS supplies for the upcoming year (only in Ventura & Castroville); get to spin price wheel with minimum $20 purchase
- Sign-up for the new Girl Scout year, hands-on assistance with online registration
Location: Santa Maria
705 East Main St Suite 205
Santa Maria CA 93454
Location: Ventura
1500 Palma Drive, Suite 110
Ventura, CA 93003
- Starts: September 6, 2014 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Maria: 705 E Main St #205