Girl Scouts Girls Night Out in Goleta

October 27, 2016 from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast to HostGirls Night Out in Santa Barbara County

Parents and Girls are Invited to Discover New Adventures with

Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast

Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast (GSCCC) is inviting girls K- 6th grade to join the fun and learn about Girl Scouts at free Girls Night Out events in Santa Barbara County.

Girls Night Out parties are being held all over California’s Central Coast throughout the month of October. All events are free and girls and their families will learn about various Girl Scout programs, from outdoor activities to camping and playing sports. Girl Scouts is an exciting way to engage girls all year round, while providing countless opportunities for making friends, trying new things and exercising leadership skills through fun activities!

Thursday, October 27th from 7 to 8 pm at Girls Inc. – Goleta Valley Center - 4973 Hollister Ave, Goleta.

WHY: To introduce hundreds of new adults and girls to Girl Scouting.

TICKETS: Free! This family event is open to the public. All events are complimentary, featuring an array of activities, songs, stories, games, crafts and snacks.

For information please visit www.girlscoutsccc.org/gno or at www.girlscoutsccc.org/descubre. or call 800-822-2427 ext. 9775.