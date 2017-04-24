Calendar » GIRL SCOUTS OF CALIFORNIA’S CENTRAL COAST (GSCCC) Membership Information Event

April 24, 2017 from 6:30 p.m - 7:30 p.m.

GIRL SCOUTS OF CALIFORNIA'S CENTRAL COAST (GSCCC)

Membership Information Event

WHAT: Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast (GSCCC) wants every Girl Scout’s experience to be the best it can be. You can make that happen for your girl—and others—by learning more about what we do at Girl Scouts. As an adult volunteer, you’ll introduce girls to new experiences that show them they’re capable of more than they ever imagined!

WHO: Parents and adults who are looking for a volunteer opportunity. Whether you can give a few hours, a few weeks, or a few months, volunteering with Girl Scouts is flexible and fun.

WHEN: Every 4th Monday of the month from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Starbucks (La Cumbre Plaza), 3815 State Street #G-141, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

HOW: RSVP to [email protected] with your name and city 3 days before the event. For more information contact: [email protected] or 800-822-2427

COST: FREE