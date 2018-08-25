Calendar » Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast Presents: Reach for the Stars: Tardeada with Dunia Elvir,

August 25, 2018 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast Presents: Reach for the Stars: Tardeada with Dunia Elvir, Telemundo News Anchor, Girl Scout Mom and Troop Leader. On Saturday August 25th from 4:00 pm – 6:00pm at Pacifica High School Performing Arts Center in Oxnard.

Join Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast for an evening for her future, your future and our future. Learn how Girl Scouts can help your Girl thrive! This event is FREE for everyone! Discover what Girl Scouts provides to all Girls and Women by exploring mentorship opportunities. Program Stations and information tables will be set up outside for girls to explore Girl Scouts.

Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast is committed to making the Girl Scout Leadership Experience available to girls in ways that impact their lives both in the moment and into the future.

To reserve your space please call 800-822-2427 or email [email protected]