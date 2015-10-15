Calendar » Girls Inc. Celebration Luncheon

October 15, 2015 from 11:00am - 1:30pm

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara will celebrate girls and women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEAM) at the 14th Annual Celebration Luncheon. Lynda Weinman, a teacher, writer, learning activist, entrepreneur and co-founder of lynda.com, will serve as the honored speaker.

Local STEAM professionals in the Goleta and SB community are invited to arrive early (11a.m.) for a special STEAM “networking hour” and connect with others who support girls’ empowerment to enter STEAM fields.

Girls Inc. will also present the Strong, Smart, and Bold Awards to honorees Yardi and Curvature, longtime supporters of the organization. Dr. Britt Andreatta, an award-winning consultant in leadership and learning, will serve as the emcee.

All proceeds will benefit Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.



For tickets or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Shannon Kelly at (805) 963-4757 or [email protected]