Girls Inc. GirlFriends Club Summer Celebration

July 18, 2012 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Join in the fun and celebrate summer with Girls Inc. as GirlFriends Club kicks-off the summer season! Bring a friend and enjoy the great atmosphere at Oreana Winery, 205 Anacapa Street, in the funk zone. Wednesday, July 18th, 5:30-7:30pm. No-host wines by the glass with light snacks, and more! RSVP to Beth: 805.963.4757 x10 or email: [email protected]