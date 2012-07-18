Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 2:16 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Girls Inc. GirlFriends Club Summer Celebration

July 18, 2012 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm
Join in the fun and celebrate summer with Girls Inc. as GirlFriends Club kicks-off the summer season! Bring a friend and enjoy the great atmosphere at Oreana Winery, 205 Anacapa Street, in the funk zone. Wednesday, July 18th, 5:30-7:30pm. No-host wines by the glass with light snacks, and more! RSVP to Beth: 805.963.4757 x10 or email: [email protected]

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: girlsincsb
  • Starts: July 18, 2012 5:30pm - 7:30pm
  • Price: $10 or a new beach towel
  • Location: Oreana Winery, 205 Anacapa Street
  • Website: http://www.girlsincsb.org/GFCHome.html
 
 
 