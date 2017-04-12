Calendar » Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara Summer Camp Open House

April 12, 2017 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Stop by the Goleta Valley Center or the Santa Barbara Center for a tour, to meet our staff, and to learn more about Camp Ignite 2017 and the strong, smart and bold programs offered in our all-girl, pro-girl environment. Event is free. No registration is required.

Goleta Valley and Teen Center, 4973 Hollister Avenue, 805-967-0319

Santa Barbara Center, 531 E. Ortega Street, 805-963-4017

Camp Ignite: Fuel Her Fire...and She Will Change the World.