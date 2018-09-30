Calendar » Girls Rock Santa Barbara presents Raise Her Voice

September 30, 2018 from 6:00pm - 10:30pm

Join us for an evening of live music, featuring L.A. based hit songwriter Sophie Rose, silent auction, live screen printing and a chance to learn more about Girls Rock Santa Barbara.

Girls Rock Santa Barbara is an after-school program, accredited summer day camp, and accredited summer sleep-away camp that empowers girls and women through music education, creative expression, and performance. We promote self-confidence, creativity, and teamwork.

For every general ticket purchase, one free youth ticket is provided. Visit http://www.girlsrocksb.org/raise-her-voice/ to purchase tickets.