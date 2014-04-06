GirlS Rock SB! Semi- Annual Instument Drive
This Sunday from 12-2 pm Girls Rock SB is having our semi-annual instrument drive. Our organization is a self empowerment and music program for girls 6-17 years old. We provide all the instruments for the girls and have over 400 girls go through our program in a year.
If you have any musical gear that is needing a new home with lots of love and attention, we would be so grateful for your donation. You can learn more about us online at www.girlsrocksb.org
Instrument Drive
Sunday April 6th , 12-4
Makenzie Park , 3111 State street ( enter from Las Positas)
Makenzie Adult Building
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 6, 2014 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: 3111 State Street, Makenzie Park , enter on Las Positas
- Website: http://www.girlsrocksb.org