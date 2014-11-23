Calendar » Girls Rock SB Showcase and Fundraiser

November 23, 2014 from 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Please join us for our Fall " Rock the House II" showcase and fundraiser at SoHo Music Club. On November 23rd beginning at 1 pm.



Admission by donation $25/adults, $15/kkids

*raffle



Girls Rock SB is a non-profit and rely on community support to help fund our programs.



Tickets can be purchased online at the link provided below or at the door.



We suggest making reservations for lunch ahead of time to guarantee a table. You can make lunch reservations by calling 805-962-7776