Calendar » Give Thanks Goleta Celebration

November 23, 2014 from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Kick off the holidays and join us for an hour celebrating how glad we are to live in such a great town!



Join local civic, business and church leaders, as well as your friends and neighbors, in celebrating and expressing how glad we are to live, work and play in Goleta the Good Land!



There'll be a little music, some quick speakers who will share about some of the details that make Goleta special to them, and we'll take a moment to publicly thank local health professionals. There will be cookies and coffee afterwards.



Give Thanks Goleta is a quick hour of positivity but a great chance to get out and meet some of the folks who we share this wonderful city with. Please plan to come, and invite everyone you know