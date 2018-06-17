Calendar » Giving Effective Feedback: Barriers and Behaviors

October 11, 2016 from 5:30PM - 7:00PM

It can be hard to give feedback, particularly when it is negative. Even when feedback is given, it’s often not timely or specific enough to create positive change. Take part in an interactive presentation by consultant Eric Zakrison that will give insight into the very human reasons we don’t give feedback as often as we should, and what you can do tomorrow to change this pattern. You’ll walk away with practical, easy-to-implement strategies for offering the effective feedback needed to attain your business goals.

Eric Zakrison is the owner and principal consultant at Effectiveness Consultants, working with individuals, teams, and organizations from small start-ups to large, well-established companies. At the core of his consultancy is a recognition of the importance of our relationship with others. His goal is to help clients better understand themselves and how others see them, creating the strong foundation needed to build a stronger organization, improve team performance, and reach company goals. He teaches off and on at both Santa Barbara Community College and the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Tickets Available Here

Members – Free

Non Members – $5