Glitz, Glam and Get Down NYE party

December 31, 2017 from 9:00 pm - 1:00 am



Join the Canary Hotel for their annual New Year's Eve party. Taking place on Canary Santa Barbara’s famed rooftop, offering 360-degree panoramic views of the city, the party will feature music by Santa Barbara’s notable DJ Darla Bea and cocktails from Canary’s Finch & Fork restaurant.



Mark your calendars for Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Ticket price is $110 per person and includes one signature craft cocktail, a champagne toast at midnight and sweet treats.



