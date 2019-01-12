Global Dialogue and Revolutionary Change
Saturday, January 12, 2019
3:00 – 5:00 pm
Concord Hall, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara
Presenters: Maurice Bisheff and Jenny Bisheff
In this forum, discussion will highlight the global dialogues at four international conferences whose abstract and concrete aims promoted human dignity, revolutionary change and greater freedom for human choice. These aims pointed to transformations in religion, universal philosophy, basic income programs, development of the commons and non-violence in education. Questions will be encouraged including whether these and many other global dialogues are icebergs covering a hidden revolution in global values and the expression of compassion. The presenters attended these conferences held during 2018, including the World Parliament of Religions held in Toronto with 10,000 participants
Suggested donation of $2 per person.
