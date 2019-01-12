Calendar » Global Dialogue and Revolutionary Change

January 12, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Saturday, January 12, 2019

3:00 – 5:00 pm

Concord Hall, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Presenters: Maurice Bisheff and Jenny Bisheff

In this forum, discussion will highlight the global dialogues at four international conferences whose abstract and concrete aims promoted human dignity, revolutionary change and greater freedom for human choice. These aims pointed to transformations in religion, universal philosophy, basic income programs, development of the commons and non-violence in education. Questions will be encouraged including whether these and many other global dialogues are icebergs covering a hidden revolution in global values and the expression of compassion. The presenters attended these conferences held during 2018, including the World Parliament of Religions held in Toronto with 10,000 participants

Suggested donation of $2 per person.