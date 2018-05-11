Calendar » Global E-Commerce Summit: Entrepreneurship in the New Era

May 11, 2018 from 9:00am - 2:30pm

Join us for the 2018 Global E-Commerce Summit to learn from industry leaders how to assess your global ecommerce readiness, and how to navigate the journey from domestic product to exported product using global e-commerce best practices.

Who should attend:

Business Owners/Entrepreneurs: Apply valuable tools and resources to your own business or startup.



Educators: Take relevant info back into the classroom to help student entrepreneurs succeed!



College Students: Learn the process and resources available to help you develop your business.



Business Consultants: Gain a framework for helping clients successfully navigate entry into global ecommerce.

Hosted by SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation

Date: May 11, 2018

Time: 9:00am – 2:30pm

Location: Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, 555 McMurray Rd., Buellton, CA 93427

Tickets: The event is free, but RSVP is required - https://2018globalecommercesummit.eventbrite.com