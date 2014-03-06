Calendar » Global Girls Trunk Show

March 6, 2014 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

At a crossroads in her career, Linda Hackett visited Kenya and in 2008 and the Global Girls brand was born. After meeting many impoverished women, many living with HIV/AIDS, who were making stylish, handcrafted bags, she knew promoting such a product could lead to empowerment and much needed economic sustainability.



Each piece of cloth is handmade deep in the Congolese jungle by skilled artisans, and the one-of-a- kind bags are made by talented craftspeople here in the US. Each bag comes with a postcard that tells about the origin and history of the cloth.



Museum Store