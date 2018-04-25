Calendar » Global Warming Demystified, an evening with Jeffrey Bennett

February 15, 2018 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm

The National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis (NCEAS) and the Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science and Technology (SBCAST) are delighted to host an evening with Astrophysicist, author, and educator Jeffrey Bennett. Jeffrey is on the first leg of The Global Warming Tour, and he will present his compelling talk “Global Warming Demystified.”



This talk is free to the public.

The talk will be presented at the auditorium in the Balboa Building's basement: 735 State St.

A mixer will take place from 6:00-6:45pm, and the talk starts promptly at 7:00pm.

Please RSVP at the event website