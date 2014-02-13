Calendar » Gloria Steinem

February 13, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Influential Women’s Movement Activist,

Journalist and Author

The Longest Revolution

An Evening with

Gloria Steinem

“Someone with her combination of conviction, wit, smarts and grace under fire doesn’t come along every day.” – Susan Faludi, author of Backlash: The Undeclared War Against American Women

A global leader of the women’s rights movement, Gloria Steinem has profoundly affected the way Americans think about the politics of gender. The outspoken journalist, editor and activist began advocating for equality and social justice in the 1960s and continues her work with the same ardor today. Co-founder of Ms. magazine, the National Women’s Political Caucus, Choice USA and Take Our Daughters to Work Day, among other institutions, she is also the author of many books and essays. Steinem will reflect on her involvement in the social movements of the past four decades, as well as current issues we face.

