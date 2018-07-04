Wednesday, July 4 , 2018, 2:23 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

God & Country

July 4, 2018 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm
God & Country is a collaboration of orchestra and singers presenting:
- A medley of songs by George M. Cohan, popular song writer of the early 1900's
- A salute to the United States Armed Forces
- "The Stars and Stripes Forever" - our official national march, by John Philip Sousa
- "God of Our Fathers" - written in 1876 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence
- "God Bless America" - our national song of prayer
- "The Star Spangled Banner" - our national anthem...and much more!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Oaks Bible Church
  July 4, 2018 7:30pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: free!
  • Location: Camino Real Market Place
  • Sponsors: Oaks Bible Church
 
 
 