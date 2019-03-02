Calendar » Goddess Circle

March 2, 2019 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm

Goddess Circle is a mini-retreat for the soul!

Join us in uplifting ceremony and celebration through meditation, visioning, music, dance, and laughter.

Awaken your divine feminine power.

Clear out the masculine shell and feel more balance in your life.

Connect deeply in sisterhood.

Share an afternoon in connection with yourself and in sisterhood.

This is a seasonal gathering to support women in bringing their Highest Self forward in every area of life they value.

Hosted by Transformational and Spiritual Life Coach Ragan Thomson at her beautiful and blessed sanctuary where women experience a magical afternoon of honoring self-care.

A pathway will be illuminated to awaken your true feminine power and the joy and peace that brings to your daily being.

Bring a goddess friend to share the event and experience meaningful connection.

When:

March 2, 2019

1:00-5:00 pm

Location:

Thomson Sanctuary-stunning private venue in Montecito- Please purchase ticket below to reserve your seat and receive address.

Hosts:

Join Ragan Thomson and special guest host Christina Maria Kramer for an empowering goddess Circle is a mini-retreat for the soul!

Ragan Thomson: Transformational and Spiritual Life Coach



Guest Host: Christina Maria Kramer

Globally Recognized Channel for Mother Mary is an acclaimed healer and spiritual counselor who has experience and co-created profound healing miracles. In answer to her sincere prayers, Mother Mary has appeared to her and now speaks and heals through Christina’s body and voice.

Special Instructions:

Goddess Potluck– feel free to bring a favorite healthy snack or treat to share.

Paper and pen will be provided, but please feel free to bring your favorite journal and pen.

Pricing:

$65 (*Also receive $65 credit towards Awaken the Goddess Within Retreat)