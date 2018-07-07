Calendar » Going Batty at Cachuma Lake Nature Center

July 7, 2018 from 8:30 - 9:30

Arrive at dusk for a FREE talk about the MYOTIS CALIFORNICUS BAT. Meet behind the Nature Center to learn about our bats characteristics and habits and why they are so important to our environment. Then wait until dark to watch our 150 - 200 bats come out to hunt for insects.

This event runs every Saturday from July 7 to September 1.

This is a free event with $10 park admission.