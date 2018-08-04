Calendar » Going Batty at Neal Taylor Nature Center, Cachuma Lake

August 4, 2018 from 7:30 - 8:30

Going Batty at the Neal Taylor Nature Center, Cachuma Lake is an exciting and educational program.

Meet in front of the Nature Center before dusk for a docent presentation describing our bats. Then move to the back of the building to wait for 200+ Little Brown Bats (Myotis Californicus) to fly off into the night. Learn why these little bats are so important to our ecology.

August 4th 7:45 PM

August 11th 7:35 PM

August 18th 7:25 PM

August 25th 7:15 PM

September 1st 7:10 PM

This is a free event with $10 park admission.