Going Batty at Neal Taylor Nature Center, Cachuma Lake
Going Batty at the Neal Taylor Nature Center, Cachuma Lake is an exciting and educational program.
Meet in front of the Nature Center before dusk for a docent presentation describing our bats. Then move to the back of the building to wait for 200+ Little Brown Bats (Myotis Californicus) to fly off into the night. Learn why these little bats are so important to our ecology.
August 4th 7:45 PM
August 11th 7:35 PM
August 18th 7:25 PM
August 25th 7:15 PM
September 1st 7:10 PM
This is a free event with $10 park admission.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: nealtaylornaturecenter
- Starts: August 4, 2018 7:30 - 8:30
- Price: Free with $10 park admission
- Location: Neal Taylor Nature Center, Cachuma Lake, 2265 Hwy 154, Santa Barbara, CA 93105