Going Batty at Neal Taylor Nature Center, Cachuma Lake

August 4, 2018 from 7:30 - 8:30

Going Batty at the Neal Taylor Nature Center, Cachuma Lake is an exciting and educational program.

Meet in front of the Nature Center before dusk for a docent presentation describing our bats. Then move to the back of the building to wait for 200+ Little Brown Bats (Myotis Californicus) to fly off into the night. Learn why these little bats are so important to our ecology.

August 4th 7:45 PM
August 11th 7:35 PM
August 18th 7:25 PM
August 25th 7:15 PM
September 1st 7:10 PM

This is a free event with $10 park admission.

 

