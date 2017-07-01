Calendar » Going Batty at the Nature Center

July 1, 2017 from 8:15pm - 9:00pm

Going Batty at the Nature Center



Every Saturday evening in July & August at dusk*

Enjoy a docent presentation of this live event where you will learn about our Bats and see them exit the Bat Box and eat on the wing.

Meet at the picnic tables in front of the Nature Center at dusk and be taken on a wonderful ride.

* Dusk is about 8:15 pm it is best to arrive 15 minutes prior to dusk

Neal Taylor Nature Center

​265 Hwy 154, Santa Barbara, Ca. 93105



805.693.0961 or [email protected] for details