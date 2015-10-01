Calendar » Gold Ribbon Luncheon

October 1, 2015 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Join Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF) for their 2nd annual Gold Ribbon Luncheon on Thursday, October 1st at the Four Seasons Biltmore, Monte Vista Lawn.

This outdoor, tented event will feature a live and silent auction, raffle, an acoustic performance featuring Rodney Browning Cravens, George Pendergast and Justin Fox of DISHWALLA, and a program hosted by Shirin Rajaee that includes an award ceremony that will honor Dennis Miller and additional supporters.

TBCF’s Gold Ribbon Campaign is held in September in recognition of National Childhood Cancer Awareness month. Last year, TBCF supported 649 individuals and to-date has granted $1,300,000 of financial assistance.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.teddybearcancerfoundation.org or contact Bryan Kerner, Development Director, at [email protected] or at (805) 563-4723.