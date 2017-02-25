Calendar » Golden Elixir of Longevity - The Body

February 25, 2017 from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

The 'Body' - In ancient Shamanic and Chinese medicine, the body is the vehicle for the 'Mind' and 'Spirit'. It is one of the three 'Glorious Treasures' of the Golden Elixir - Body, Mind, and Spirit. The body vehicle is at risk for depreciation as well as empowerment. Inevitably the body will lose its capacity to sustain. However, 70% - 90% of disease, and dysfunction, is preventable! The ancients knew this and developed sophisticated practices - Qigong, Yoga, meditation - to activate naturally occurring internal healing resources - The Golden Elixir - within. We will learn and practice elegant Mind-Body methods, developed through ancient sciences and traditions, to enable you to 'cultivate' the very powerful 'Golden Elixir' of longevity and immortality - to sustain vitality and wellbeing and reduce the risk for pain and disease.

