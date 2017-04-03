Calendar » Golden Elixir of Longevity - The HeartMind

March 4, 2017 from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

The 'HeartMind' - In ancient Shamanic and Chinese medicine, the bridge between the 'Body' and the 'Spirit' - the 'HeartMind' - is one of the three 'Glorious Treasures' of the Golden Elixir. The ancients understood how to incorporate cultivation of the HeartMind - intellect, emotions - into their everyday lives. Discover how to cultivate the Golden Elixir of the HeartMind for yourself. Learn and practice how to accept that which cannot be changed, to forgive and trust the nature of the unfolding universe as it presents itself in our lives. Combining your increased understanding of traditional medicine and philosophy with new insights from contemporary science, empowers you and enables you to produce the Golden Elixir of Longevity and Immortality for the 'Mind' and 'Emotions'.

