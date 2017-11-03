Calendar » Golden Elixir of Longevity - The Spirit

March 11, 2017 from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

The 'Spirit' - The immortal self is one of the three 'Glorious Treasures' of the Golden Elixir of Body, Mind, and Spirit. 'Spirit' in ancient Shamanic and Chinese medicine, is the eternal aspect of self. Explore why the definition of immortality that we typically use is faulty. Rather than living forever in the material body, immortality means to be familiar with the aspect of oneself that is eternally well, cannot get sick and does not die. Discovering the Golden Elixir for the 'Spirit' will be a personal revelation for you. Learning to combine the practices related to creating the elixirs for the 'Body' and 'HeartMind' will potentiate your capacity to reveal the ultimate inherent immortality elixir of the 'Spirit'.

