Golden Gate Girls
Cup of Culture
Golden Gate Girls
Wed, Sep 30, 6 pm
Film Screening + Meet the Filmmaker/MCC Theater
Golden Gate Girls recounts the untold story of Esther Eng, one of the first female Chinese-American film directors. A San Francisco native and out lesbian, Eng drew artistic inspiration from traditional Chinese opera. Today, her contribution to film history is overlooked and most of her films have been lost. This documentary reveals how Eng’s career broke through gender and racial barriers at a time when opportunities for Chinese women were exceedingly rare. Q&A with filmmaker Louisa Wei to follow the screening. (90 min, English, 2013)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 30, 2015 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Price: free
- Location: MultiCultural Center University Center Room 1504 University of California, Santa Barbara Santa Barbara, CA 93106-2036
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/events/fall-2015