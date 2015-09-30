Calendar » Golden Gate Girls

September 30, 2015 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Cup of Culture

Golden Gate Girls

Wed, Sep 30, 6 pm

Film Screening + Meet the Filmmaker/MCC Theater

Golden Gate Girls recounts the untold story of Esther Eng, one of the first female Chinese-American film directors. A San Francisco native and out lesbian, Eng drew artistic inspiration from traditional Chinese opera. Today, her contribution to film history is overlooked and most of her films have been lost. This documentary reveals how Eng’s career broke through gender and racial barriers at a time when opportunities for Chinese women were exceedingly rare. Q&A with filmmaker Louisa Wei to follow the screening. (90 min, English, 2013)