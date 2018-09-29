Calendar » GOLD’S GYM SOCAL CELEBRATES REOPENING OF RENOVATED SANTA BARBARA LOCATION

September 29, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Gold’s Gym SoCal, the authority in fitness with 17 award-winning gyms, will celebrate the grand reopening of its downtown Santa Barbara location on Sept. 29, after months of making improvements. With multiple membership options to choose from, those who attend will have the opportunity to sign up for three months free.

The 15,992 square-foot gym, at 21 W. Carrillo Street, features state-of-the-art equipment and amenities such as group training classes, a brand-new cardio floor and updated locker rooms. Those who are already members can receive three years free by referring three friends to sign up at the newly renovated gym.

The all-day community celebration will include a DJ, free food and drinks, a photo booth, strolling magicians and hourly door and raffle prizes that include a $1,000 cash prize and an electric pedal assist bike.