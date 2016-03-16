Calendar » Goleta Development: What Is There Now and What Will the Future Bring?

March 16, 2016 from 12:00 pm - 2:00

The League of Women Voters is concerned about the new development occurring in the Goleta Area and about what the impacts on traffic and water availability. Former Mayor and Council Member Margaret Connell will talk about how many of these phased developments are included in Goleta's original General Plan.

The Goodland Coalition will address their concerns about the future.

The Westside Coalition will share their recent victory in changing the location of one important project. When Sacramento tried to place a new California Highway Patrol in a residential area of a Hollister, a larger community group worked with the CHP to move the new, larger station to a different location. Their experience shows that 150 people working together can solve problems.

The League has often asked the City to consider our severe water shortage and traffic congestion when asked to approve new projects.

This is a a free brown bag lunch forum, with free parking and hot coffee