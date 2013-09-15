Calendar » Goleta Education Foundation 4 Miler and Kids’ Run

September 15, 2013 from 8:30 am

The event will be held on Sunday, September 15. Four milers starts at 8:30 am, Kids' Fun Run begins at 9:45 am. Family activities are held at the start/finish at 401 N. Fairview Avenue.

This family-friendly fundraiser is fast, flat run/walk – great for training, achieving a PR, or just having fun with your local community members all in support of your local elementary schools. The race is also a Santa Barbara Athletic Association Grand Prix race. The money raised supports music and physical education programs in Goleta's nine elementary schools. The four-mile course starts at the District Office (on Fairview Avenue), loops around scenic Lake Los Carneros, and returns for a fast downhill finish. Other highlights include a Kids’ Fun Run, children’s activities (including the Music Van and Art Innovators), and live music.

Register: http://beta.active.com/goleta-ca/running/goleta-education-foundation-4-miler-2013

The Goleta Education Foundation is local non-profit that was founded in 1989 by local educators, parents, and business leaders who were concerned about the decreasing funding allocated to science, technology, music/art and physical education.

Questions about the event can be directed to Nancy Knight, GEF President at [email protected]