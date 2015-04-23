Calendar » Goleta Homeowner Workshop

April 23, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Join the County of Santa Barbara’s emPower program for pizza and information on how to improve your home’s comfort and energy efficiency. Workshop attendees will learn about available utility incentives that can exceed $6,500 and low-interest, unsecured financing that starts at 3.9%, making replacing old or broken furnaces, ducts, windows and insulation more affordable.

Attendees can schedule a free home energy site consultation with emPower’s Energy Coach for a comprehensive look at the home’s energy performance. Local qualified contractors involved in the emPower Program will also be on hand to answer homeowner questions.

For more information or to RSVP, contact emPower Central Coast at 805-568-3566 or [email protected], or visit http://www.empowersbc.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=123.