Goleta Lemon Festival

September 28, 2013 from 10:00AM - 6:00PM

GOLETA – The 2013 California Lemon Festival presented by Marborg Industries, will be Saturday, September 28th from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, October 29th from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Girsh Park in Goleta.

The Goleta Chamber invites everyone to celebrate its 22nd year of delicious lemon food, live entertainment and family fun activities, now in September! There will be a variety of sweet and savory food booths, sponsored by community organizations and local restaurants. Satisfy that lemon craving with lemon meringue pies and bars, funnel cakes, cheesecake, sherbet, and good old fashion lemonade. For those on lemon overload, there will be ethnic and cultural foods to excite your taste buds.