Calendar » Goleta Lemon Festival

September 26, 2015 from 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

For the past 23 years, the Lemon Festival has been the biggest celebration in the Goleta area and it keeps getting better each year. Be sure to join us on September 26 & 27, 2015, for the 24th Annual California Lemon Festival in Goleta.

You’ll find wonderful food, a fantastic family atmosphere, and variety of entertainment and activities that have made this the most anticipated event in the Goleta Valley. This weekend also includes the Goleta Fall Classic Car and Street Rod Show and the ever-popular 'Safety Street.' Don’t miss our pie-eating contests, and the arts and crafts vendors.

For the safety of all Lemon Festival guests, pets are not allowed on festival grounds.

Have a question? Email Cortney, [email protected] or Paulina, [email protected]