Calendar » Goleta Lemon Run 5k: Sunset In the Grove

October 7, 2012 from 3:00 PM

When life gives you lemons, run with it! Kick off the 21st Annual Goleta Lemon Festival week by participating as a runner or walker in the Goleta Lemon Run 5K sponsored by Silvergreens Restaurant & Catering to benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). The race is the week before the festival on Sunday, October 7, 2012 at 3:00 pm. Visit us online and register: www.lemonfestival.com www.goletalemonrun.eventbrite.com