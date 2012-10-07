Goleta Lemon Run 5k: Sunset In the Grove
October 7, 2012 from 3:00 PM
When life gives you lemons, run with it! Kick off the 21st Annual Goleta Lemon Festival week by participating as a runner or walker in the Goleta Lemon Run 5K sponsored by Silvergreens Restaurant & Catering to benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). The race is the week before the festival on Sunday, October 7, 2012 at 3:00 pm. Visit us online and register: www.lemonfestival.com www.goletalemonrun.eventbrite.com
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Silvergreens, Boone Graphics, Community West Bank, ParentClick.com, Flir, Austin Lampson & Jeff Bochsler of Medallion Mortgage, Medtronic, Sidekick Creative, Jump On The School Bus, AMS Entertainment, Ameravant Web Design, CERT, Kingston Candy Company, Glen Annie Golf Club, SB Fitness Magazine, Zizzo's Coffee, Santa Barbara Running, Skin Deep, Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club, REI, Linda Blue Photography, Empire Cleaning Supply, Pacific Paper, Zodle, Sports Authority.
- Starts: October 7, 2012 3:00 PM
- Price: $30
- Location: Glen Annie Road @ Cathedral Oaks
- Website: http://www.goletalemonrun.eventbrite.com
