Calendar » Goleta Sanitary District’s Fall Festival Open House

October 24, 2015 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

Learn where your water goes, and have fun doing it!

The entire community is invited to come to the Goleta Sanitary District’s Fall Festival.

When we flush toilets or drain sinks and appliances, the water seems to magically disappear. Of course, it doesn't. The water drains into a system of 132-miles of underground pipes that collect wastewater from throughout the Goleta Valley and transports it to the Goleta Sanitary District’s wastewater treatment plant. Once at the plant, the wastewater is treated for reuse and/or discharge to the ocean. It is a complex and fascinating process you can see first-hand by attending this popular community event.

The District has been holding this event every other year since 1951 where hundreds of Goleta Valley residents have toured the facility filled with fun family activities. The entire plant will be open to the public. This is a “all hands on deck” event where every employee will be there to show visitors around and explain what happens with the over 4 million gallons of wastewater the Goleta Valley generates each and every day. Additionally, visitors will be treated to a variety of entertaining activities, such as: guided tours, demonstrations, BIG trucks, operating heavy equipment, machines in action, visiting the laboratory, getting a print-out of your home’s District sewer connection, and learning how wastewater is turned into irrigation water and fertilizer. Free hot dogs, chips, and lemonade will be served as well.