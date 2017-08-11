Goleta School of Ballet presents The Summer Intensive Workshop Performance
Paquita - Les Sylphides - Giselle Act 2
Join the Goleta School of Ballet and their Summer Intensive students as they dance a selection of classic romantic ballets.
TIMES: Friday, August 11 at 7:00 P.M.
TICKETS: $20 general, $15 students
All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.
BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Goleta School of Ballet
- Starts: August 11, 2017 7pm - 9pm
- Price: $20 general, $15 students
- Location: Center Stage Theater
- Website: https://centerstagetheater.secure.force.com/ticket/#details_a0S37000004JdIwEAK
- Sponsors: Goleta School of Ballet