Calendar » Goleta Skateboarding Movement Present Inga Guzyte’s

June 5, 2014 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm

The Goleta Skateboarding Movement requests the honor of your presence at an Art Show featuring the work of Inga Guzyte.

Please join us on Thursday, June 5th, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. A portion of the proceeds from art sales will go towards the Goleta Skateboarding Movement, to develop skateparks in our community.

Schedule:

5:00PM - The fun begins!

8:30PM - Raffle