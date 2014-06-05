Monday, April 16 , 2018, 12:22 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Skateboarding Movement Present Inga Guzyte’s

June 5, 2014 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm

The Goleta Skateboarding Movement requests the honor of your presence at an Art Show featuring the work of Inga Guzyte.

Please join us on Thursday, June 5th, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. A portion of the proceeds from art sales will go towards the Goleta Skateboarding Movement, to develop skateparks in our community.

Schedule:

5:00PM - The fun begins!
8:30PM - Raffle

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The French Press
  • Starts: June 5, 2014 5:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: The French Press, 1101 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://bit.ly/igartshow
  • Sponsors: The French Press
 
 
 