Goleta Skateboarding Movement Present Inga Guzyte’s
June 5, 2014 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm
The Goleta Skateboarding Movement requests the honor of your presence at an Art Show featuring the work of Inga Guzyte.
Please join us on Thursday, June 5th, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. A portion of the proceeds from art sales will go towards the Goleta Skateboarding Movement, to develop skateparks in our community.
Schedule:
5:00PM - The fun begins!
8:30PM - Raffle
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The French Press
- Starts: June 5, 2014 5:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: The French Press, 1101 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://bit.ly/igartshow
- Sponsors: The French Press