Goleta Valley Art Association 14th Annual Stow House Art Festival

September 22, 2018 from 11:00 am - 5:00pm



Goleta Valley Art Association

14th Annual Stow House Art Festival

304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta

Saturday, September 22, 11-5



Join us for a free, fun day for the whole family. Meet our local artists with an opportunity to see and buy their newest work!! We have great live music from our favorite bands Shepherd’s Pie and Tom Henderson, delicious food catered by the ARCatering and painter John Williams will demonstrate his techniques for creating classic landscapes. Proceeds fund the GUSD After School Art Program.

So, come and enjoy live music, good food, raffle prizes and great art in a beautiful, historic setting.

For more information contact:

Terre Sanitate - [email protected] 805-451-6919

www.tgvaa.org